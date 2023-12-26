Randy Soulier Appointed To Board Of Directors For FASD United

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 24, 2023 12:17 am - Randy Soulier, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for FASD United, a prominent national organization dedicated to addressing the challenges posed by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

Woodruff, WI, December 22, 2023 -- Randy Soulier, the visionary leader behind First Nations Business Solutions, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for FASD United, a prominent national organization dedicated to addressing the challenges posed by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). Soulier's appointment is a testament to his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society, both within Native American communities and in the field of recovery and prevention.

A Visionary with Purpose:

Randy Soulier, an enrolled member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, has dedicated his life to supporting Indian reservation enterprises and communities. Now, through First Nations Business Solutions, he provides vital resources and programs to empower Native American enterprises, emphasizing core values deeply rooted in Native American culture that help exude patience, transparency, honesty, collaboration, and community.

Soulier's appointment to the Board of Directors for FASD United is a natural extension of his guiding principles. FASD United shares a similar ethos, guided by five core values:

Empowerment: FASD United seeks to empower individuals and communities affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, fostering self -determination and resilience. This aligns with Soulier's commitment to empowering Native American communities with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive.

Education: Education is a cornerstone of FASD United's mission, promoting awareness, understanding, and prevention of FASD.

Collaboration: FASD United values collaboration with stakeholders, families, and communities to create meaningful change. Randy Soulier's approach to collaboration has been a hallmark of his consulting work, emphasizing transparent, collaborative partnerships.

Advocacy: FASD United advocates for individuals affected by FASD, championing their rights and well-being. Soulier's advocacy extends to Native American economic development, where he tirelessly advocates for the betterment of Tribal enterprises and communities.

Compassion: FASD United demonstrates compassion and empathy for individuals and families impacted by FASD, recognizing the importance of support, and understanding. Randy Soulier's dedication to recovery and preventive efforts similarly stems from a place of compassion and a desire to give back to society.

About Randy Soulier:

Randy Soulier is the Owner of First Nations Business Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in resources and programs for Native American enterprises and communities. As an enrolled member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Randy brings nearly 25 years of experience in business, Tribal economic development, and corporate leadership to his work.

For more information about Randy Soulier and his work, please contact him at ...