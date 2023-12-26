How AR Transforms Product Development At GID Company

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 25, 2023 12:07 am - Learn how GID Company uses augmented reality (AR) to transform product development and create cutting-edge products that wow customers.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that overlays digital information onto the physical world, creating an enhanced and interactive experience. AR has been making waves in the product development industry, as it offers many benefits and opportunities for innovation. At GID Company, we are at the forefront of using AR to create cutting-edge products that meet and exceed our customers' expectations.

How We Use AR in Product Development

We use AR in every stage of product development, from ideation to launching. Here are some of the tools and techniques that we use:

.Mind mapping, SWOT analysis, and Kano model to generate and evaluate ideas for new or improved products.

.CAD, DFM, and FEA to create and modify detailed designs and specifications for our products.

.3D Printing, Injection Molding, and Sheet Metal to create realistic and complex prototypes for our products.

.FMEA, User Feedback and Testing, and KPIs to test and validate our prototypes and measure their performance and quality.

.Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Influencer Marketing to promote and distribute our products to our audience and customers.

Why We Use AR in Product Development

We use AR in product development because it enhances the user experience and the design process. AR can improve the user experience by allowing customers to interact with products virtually, before they buy them. This can increase customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention, as customers can customize and personalize their products according to their preferences and needs.

AR can also improve the design process by streamlining and simplifying the workflow and reducing the costs and risks involved. AR can save time and resources by eliminating the need for physical prototypes and mock-ups, which can be expensive and time-consuming to produce and ship. AR can also reduce the errors and mistakes that can occur during the design process, as designers can check and verify their products in a more accurate and precise way.

How You Can Work with Us

If you are interested in working with us and experiencing the magic of AR, please contact us today. We would love to hear from you and collaborate with you on your next product development project.