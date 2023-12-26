Fliphtml5 Facilitates Interactive Pitch Deck Creation For Easy Sharing

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 25, 2023 1:05 am - FlipHTML5 offers a solution for businesses to create interactive pitch decks online, converting a prepared file (PDF/Word/PPT/PNG/JPG) into a flippable pitch deck.

A pitch deck is a powerful digital marketing tool for showcasing business concepts to stakeholders. When exploring digital ones, FlipHTML5 emerges as an advanced tool. With its ability to convert a static PDF into an interactive pitch deck ( with flipping effects and sounds, FlipHTML5 makes it easy for everyone to create digital marketing pitch presentations.

An interactive pitch deck should include comprehensive information, ensuring that potential investors and clients gain a thorough understanding of the business. FlipHTML5 supports users to add multimedia materials into pitch decks, such as images and videos. Businesses are able to embed previous activity videos and financial charts into the presentations, which will increase the chances of getting investment for their ventures.

FlipHTML5 offers a variety of page transition options to ensure the interactivity of the interactive pitch decks. Businesses can choose from the page flip direction, from left to right or from right to left. Additionally, FlipHTML5 encourages businesses to tailor the transition effects to match the content and atmosphere of their presentations. These features collectively contribute to a more engaging and seamless user experience.

With FlipHTML5, crafting an interactive pitch deck is easier than one might imagine. FlipHTML5 offers rich pitch presentation templates for free use, from real estate to business. Businesses only need to replace the premade materials with their own, such as their brand logos and business introductions. In addition, FlipHTML5 supports inserting customizable template pages during the creation process, allowing businesses to easily customize their own pitch decks and show their unique personality and professionalism.

After customizing and ensuring everything is ready, businesses have the option to share their interactive pitch decks on social media platforms or email. FlipHTML5 offers ways for them to secure their data and information by allowing them to set passwords for the pitch presentations. Only those who know the password can access pitch decks, ensuring the security of the information.

“To help reach more potential clients, FlipHTML5 makes interactive pitch decks available anytime and anywhere. Both businesses and investors can access these presentations on different devices,” says, Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5.

