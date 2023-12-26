               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Prime Minister Names Three Conditions For Peace In Gaza Strip


12/26/2023 12:18:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named three conditions for ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip. This is the destruction of Hamas, disarmament of the enclave and deradicalization of society, Trend reports.

Netanyahu noted that these are three preconditions for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in the Gaza Strip.

According to him, the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany and other countries support Israel's intention to destroy the Hamas movement.

“To achieve this goal, it is necessary to eliminate the military potential of Hamas and put an end to its political dominance over the Gaza Strip,” the Prime Minister stressed.

MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107656468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search