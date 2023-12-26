Israeli Prime Minister Names Three Conditions For Peace In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named three conditions for ending the
conflict in the Gaza Strip. This is the destruction of Hamas,
disarmament of the enclave and deradicalization of society,
Trend reports.
Netanyahu noted that these are three preconditions for peace
between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in the Gaza Strip.
According to him, the United States, Great Britain, France,
Germany and other countries support Israel's intention to destroy
the Hamas movement.
“To achieve this goal, it is necessary to eliminate the military
potential of Hamas and put an end to its political dominance over
the Gaza Strip,” the Prime Minister stressed.
