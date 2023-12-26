Kharkiv Region's Educational Institutions Need About 1,350 Bomb Shelters Regional Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 1,350 bomb shelters need to be set up across the Kharkiv region's educational institutions.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov in an interview with Ukrinform.

“These are secondary schools, kindergartens, vocational schools, higher educational institutions. We have just 125 protective shelters, and they are yet to be put in order. 115 of them are radiation-proof shelters,” Syniehubov told.

In his words, from September 1, 2024, blended education will be launched across three districts in the Kharkiv region.

“Today, we have already got 19 safe educational space projects for the next year. The Krasnohrad and Lozova districts are among the priorities in addition to the Kharkiv district, and we have fully developed a network for them,” Syniehubov noted.

In Lozova, thanks to the American philanthropist, Howard Buffett, a school kitchen factory is under construction. As part of this project, a safe educational space will be developed in order to launch offline studies. All works are expected to be completed before September 1, 2024, Syniehubov added.

At the moment, protective shelters are under construction in the Kharkiv region's Liubotyn and Korotych.

Considering the security situation and the pace of construction works in the above settlements, educational program modes are expected to be combined, and children will be picked up by school buses.