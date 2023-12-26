Humeniuk Calls On Residents Of Frontline Areas To Leave For Holidays

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the frontline areas are urged to take the enemy's military activity during the holidays seriously and are advised to leave for the holidays if possible.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command called for this during the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"I want to appeal to all residents of the frontline areas to take seriously the fact that the enemy may intensify its combat activity and intensify shelling. If there is such an opportunity, you should leave and not spoil your holidays and save your lives," emphasized Humeniuk.

She noted that if residents are unable to leave, they should never ignore the air raid alarms.

Humeniuk noted that the absence of the use of missile launchers for a long time could be compensated by the enemy during the holidays to launch missile attacks.

"I don't want to scare anyone, but it is necessary to realize this danger," she added.

As reported, the number of artillery attacks by Russians in the Tavria direction has been within 1,000 for five days.