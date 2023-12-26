               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Defenders Destroy Russian Landing Ship 'Novocherkassk' In Feodosia Port


12/26/2023 12:18:20 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders blew up a large Russian landing ship 'Novocherkassk' in occupied Feodosia.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote about it on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"And Russia's fleet is getting smaller and smaller! This time, following the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser 'Moskva', a large landing ship 'Novocherkassk' is on its way," Oleshchuk wrote.

He thanked the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for their 'filigree work'.

Read also: Partisans expose another Russian command post in occupied Crimea

As reported, on December 20, two attacks on Russian military units were carried out in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which resulted in the injury of an FSS Border Guard officer, damage to equipment and a satellite communication antenna.

