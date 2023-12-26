Tourist Flow From Russia To Turkiye To Total At Least 6.3 Mln People In 2023 - Association

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The tourist flow from Russia to Turkiye will total at least 6.3
mln people in 2023, which is still 10% lower than the pre-pandemic
results, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR)
reported, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"According to the current forecast by ATOR's analytical
department, at least 6.3-6.35 mln tourists from Russia visited
Turkiye in 2023. <...> The tourist flow from Russia to Turkiye
will not reach the pre-pandemic record highs (7 mln visits in 2019)
this year, with the lag reaching around 10%," the report said.
Some 6.08 mln Russians visited the country in January-November
2023, ATOR said citing figures provided by Turkiye 's Culture and
Tourism Ministry. Russia topped the list of countries with the
largest tourist flow to Turkiye in the reporting period, followed
by Germany and the UK.
The flow of Russian tourists to Turkiye rose by 23% compared
with the same period in 2022, while compared with January-November
2019 it was still 11.7% lower, the association said.
