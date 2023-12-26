Anti-Azerbaijani Rhetoric Doomed To Be Defeated In Face Of Truth

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Despite all the sabotage of Armenophile European countries such
as France, Belgium, and so on, Azerbaijan determinedly moves
forward in its path. It is crystal clear that the corrupt scheme of
the Armenian lobby will not work this time. Especially after the
Ukrainian crisis, the vulnerability of the old continent emerged
and no force can hide it from now on. Following the war in Europe,
the importance of Azerbaijan and the ingenuity of its foreign
policy are increasing day by day. Currently, it is clear that
Azerbaijan does not need Europe. On the contrary, Europe needs
Azerbaijan.
First of all, surely, today Azerbaijan plays a great role in
energy security for Europe and day by day its importance is
increasing.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries
among the former Soviet Republics that tried to cooperate in the
energy sector. It is Azerbaijan that invited Western energy
companies such as bp, McDermott, and so on as soon as it became an
independent country. Thanks to this long-sighted strategy stability
was established and the region developed rapidly. The GDP of the
country skyrocketed by 175 times over 30 years which is considered
a miracle.
Baku did not limit itself only to the oil agreement. The country
endorsed different mega projects that turned the region into the
center of international forces. Following the oil project,
Azerbaijan launched a mega gas project. At first, many criticized
the project and said that it would not succeed. However, thanks to
the determined and far-sighted foreign policy Azerbaijan did not
fail and soon started to export natural gas to Europe. In 2021, the
volume of natural gas exported to Europe amounted to 8 billion
cubic meters and it increased by 50 percent totalling 12 billion
cubic meters in 2023. However, neither Azerbaijan nor Europe
considers it enough. According to the memorandum signed by
Azerbaijan and the EU, the volume will reach 20 billion cubic
meters by 2027.
The oil and gas are not the only products that Azerbaijan is
going to supply Europe with. In addition to fossil fuels, Baku is
working on exporting green energy to the old continent as well.
According to the research, Azerbaijan has 200 GW of green energy
potential and the country will realize some of this potential,
soon, to meet its energy demand and sell surpluses to Europe.
Azerbaijan has been working on this project for more than ten
years. Even Baku inked a memorandum on exporting green energy to
Europe as well. According to the memorandum, Azerbaijan will export
4 GW of electricity generated from renewable sources through under
the Black Sea by 2030. Besides, Azerbaijan also plans to export 1
GW of green electricity via Turkiye.
So, the vulnerability of Europe is not limited to only energy.
The war also revealed that the trade routes of Europe were not
secured as well. Following the war in Ukraine, there is an
increased urgency to identify alternative, reliable, and efficient
trade routes between Europe and Asia that do not pass through
Russia. The EU wants to be a reliable and predictable partner in a
rapidly changing world, where all countries of the continent
started to talk about the Middle Corridor. Certainly, this could be
considered Azerbaijan's other initiative. The diversification of
trade routes has been on the table for quite some time.
There is only one priority for Azerbaijan, which is to
completely eliminate the concept of conflict in the region and
ensure permanent peace in the entire South Caucasus. It goes
without saying that the party that will respond in this matter is
Armenia. Time has spoken: it is already clear who is strong and
right, and who is wrong. Azerbaijan left behind the mistakes made
by Armenia for many years and every time reached out to Armenia for
peace. Of course, Azerbaijan did what was right for it and
demonstrated its strength once again.
Today, Azerbaijan is definitely not interested in foreign
interventions and foolish statements of pro-Armenian politicians.
Because Azerbaijan has literally become the sphere of interest of
Western countries. Especially Europe needs Azerbaijan as much as
air and water. This leaves the interests of the latter in the
background. It means that sooner or later the pro-Armenians will
get tired and follow the smarter thinkers, that is, they will be
forced to accept the truth whether they want to or not.
