Ankita Couldn’T Handle Sushant Singh Rajput’S Intimate Scene In ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘PK’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande in the latest episode of“Bigg Boss 17” was seen talking about how she could not handle her former boyfriend and late star Sushant Singh Rajput's intimate scenes in films such as 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'PK'.

Ankita said that she was dating Sushant when he featured in Bollywood films like 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'PK', where the late actor got intimate with Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor and also had a kiss with Anushka Sharma in the latter.

While talking to co-contestants Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan in the house, Ankita spoke about the kiss scene with Anushka in the film:“(When I watched PK), mujhe chakkar aa gaye the.”

She also shared that she was upset and broke down when she saw him having multiple intimate scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance.

"We went to watch the film. He booked the entire theatre hall in Yash Raj Studios. There was nobody except me and Sushant. Because he couldn't watch it with anyone because he knew I would lose it.”

She mentioned that she scratched his hand and added:“He ran away and didn't come. I watched the full film and after watching all the scenes I cried so much after reaching home. Even Sushant cried. He said, 'I am sorry bubu. Abb nahi karunga.”

When Abhishek asked Ankita till which film they were together as a couple, she said 'M S Dhoni'- The Untold Story'.

Ankita is now married to Vicky Jain. She shared that her husband cannot watch intimate scenes on the screen.

“Vicky toh bilkul nahi dekh sakta. Vicky ne kuch bhi dekh liya na galat. Vicky ka dimaag. Kuch nahi garam ho raha yaha,” she said.

--IANS

dc/dan