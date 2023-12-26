Big Winners And Losers In China's Industrial Policy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's industrial policy has drawn global attention, sparking different reactions from developed and developing nations.



Developed countries tend to perceive China's industrial policies as a threat to their firms' competitive positions, leading them to respond with their own industrial policies. Many developing countries view China's policy as a blueprint for economic success, inspiring them to adopt similar policies in the hope of achieving rapid economic growth.

From both perspectives, though, there's a consistent underlying assumption - acceptance of the significant role of industrial policy in China's economic success.

The history of Chinese industrial policies, however, offers valuable insights. Initially, Chinese industry operated under a state-centered,“pure” Soviet-style planned economy, where industrial policies in the usual sense did not exist. Instead, economic directives were authoritative commands.

It was only during the reform and opening-up era of the late 1970s and 1980s that industrial policies emerged as essential tools for economic management. During this time, China drew inspiration from Japan's remarkable post-war economic achievements. It considered Tokyo's proactive intervention through industrial policies

the key factor

behind the much-acclaimed“Japanese miracle.”

The influence of the Soviet-style planned economy and Japanese industrial policies on China have been profound. China began with an economic management system marked by absolute government control.



Beijing made decisions about the production, pricing, and the distribution of goods within and across industries, effectively sidelining market mechanisms. In this context, as China chose a new development path, it possessed the“advantage of backwardness .”

A Chinese worker at a spinning factory in Xingtai City, Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua

Any industrial policy implemented during this period, even if it appeared heavy-handed from a“pure” market economy standpoint, could be seen as a step towards economic liberalization.

