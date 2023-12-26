South Asia Leads The World In Food Insecurity

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Misguided priorities combined with short-term political thinking have made South Asia the world's epicenter of food insecurity, as roughly 1.4 billion (72.2%) of people in this region are unable to afford even the cheapest, locally available healthy meal.
According to the
Food and Agriculture Organization's latest report,“Asia and the Pacific – Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2023 ,” many
struggle to manage two square meals for their family. Clearly, government policies on food accessibility and distribution are not working well on the ground.
