Snegbet Announces A Unified Ecosystem For Transparent And Healthy Gaming

Introducing a brand-new Web 3.0 iGaming hub with a component loyalty program and provably fair ROI transparency

New York, December 25, 2023 , ZEX PR WIRE , Snegbet, a European Web 3.0 startup, is here to claim its slice of the pie with a cutting-edge socially-responsible iGaming aggregation platform. Let's take a look at some of the key features.

From Slots to Triple-A Titles

Snegbet introduces itself as a central hub for up-and-coming games in the Web3 space. Positioning itself at the crossroads of two bludgeoning industries – iGaming and Web 3.0 – the platform will aim to unify thousands of titles under one white-label system that aims to provide transparency through a provably fair ROI, and loyalty through clever tokenomics and NFT mechanics.

Moreover, boasting a seamless fiat/crypto onramp, Snegbet is targeting a hybrid world of players, with no experience in crypto necessary.

Strategic Partnerships Fueling Excellence

Snegbet's foundations rest on strategic partnerships with industry titans, collaborating with renowned entities such as SoftSwiss, Coins Paid, Fire Blocks, and Listing Help.

GriGon, a market analytics and tokenomics specialist, adds further depth to Snegbet's offering, while HealthyGaming ensures that the platform's mechanics are socially responsible, identifying problem gambling behaviors and offering support where needed.

Advisory Board and Team

The project's CEO, Bradley Peak , is a veteran in the crypto space, known for securing tier-1 investments for a range of blockchain projects and heading up lengthy market research projects. He is also the ex-managing director of a Web 3.0 marketing agency, and has a master's degree from the University of Cambridge.

Snegbet also benefits from the insights of luminaries like Christoffer Johansson, the CEO of HealthyGaming, and Vladimir Shapovalov, Head of Research at Cointelegraph.

Snegbet is currently at the pre-seed round stage, focusing on the development of its state-of-the-art gaming platform. Importantly, the team have cited that they are over half-way in terms of raising funds for this critical round.

