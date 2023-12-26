Dense Fog Hinders Operations At Delhi Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

The operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were significantly disrupted due to a dense fog that blanketed the national capital.



The heavy fog led to reduced visibility, which in turn caused delays in flight schedules.



A total of 30 flights were reported to be delayed as a result of these adverse weather conditions.

"Delhi airport is experiencing delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights, including international, due to dense fog, reports airport officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted very dense fog in several parts of the country, including Delhi, which was expected to persist until January 2.



The IMD noted that visibility at the Delhi airport dropped to as low as 125 meters in some areas. Due to the low visibility, eight flights bound for Delhi were diverted-seven to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad.

Airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet informed passengers about potential disruptions due to 'low visibility' conditions. The Delhi airport issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information. The airport also mentioned that while landings and take-offs continued, flights not equipped with CAT III instrument landing systems might be affected. This system is designed to assist in landing during poor visibility conditions.

Passengers experienced inconvenience as they took to social media to express their concerns over the delays and disruptions. The dense fog not only impacted air travel but also posed risks on the roads, as evidenced by an accident involving a Haryana roadways bus that collided with a trolley due to poor visibility.

This weather phenomenon is not uncommon for Delhi residents, who are familiar with the heavy fogs that often descend upon the city during the winter months. The IMD had predicted that the foggy conditions would continue to affect various parts of the country, including isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh.

Travelers were advised to stay updated on their flight status and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans in light of the ongoing situation at the Delhi airport and other affected regions.

