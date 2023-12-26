Skydive Dubai Celebrated Its 13Th Anniversary With A Flying Cake, Balloons, And A Unique Jump

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a flying cake!

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20th December, Skydive Dubai, owned by Shamal Holding, celebrated its 13th anniversary with a one-of-a-kind BASE jump featuring a record-holding skydiver jumping out of an inflatable cake lifted by balloons, at the Dubai Dropzone.

This unique project, born from a simple idea, evolved over six months of implementation, from designing the inflatable cake to engineering its compatibility with the balloons and making the jump possible.



Skydive Dubai celebrated its 13th Anniversary with a unique BASE jump

The extensive effort was a testament to Skydive Dubai's passion for innovation. Collaborating with numerous partners, the journey was a true labor of passion, demonstrating the dedication that Skydive Dubai brings to every project.

For more than 13 years, Skydive Dubai has stood as a must-visit destination and a thrilling experience for skydiving enthusiasts, tourists, and residents alike. It holds the distinction of being the preferred choice in the UAE for those seeking an adrenaline-fueled tandem skydive.

Mohammad Javad, Vice President of Shamal Leisure, Shamal Holding, said: "Skydive Dubai has always endeavoured to proudly represent Dubai and the UAE on the global stage. It is recognised for always setting the standard in the sport worldwide. We were thrilled to witness and celebrate this remarkable birthday jump, which not only showcased the team's dedication and innovation but also contributed to Skydive Dubai's continuous efforts to elevate the sport and captivate skydivers for many more years to come."

About Skydive Dubai

Skydive Dubai is the world's most sought-after skydiving experience. We are the place skydiving experts, enthusiasts and first-timers come to see the world from a different perspective.

As the most accessible and convenient place to skydive up to 13,000 feet at 120 miles per hour, our Dubai Dopzone at Dubai Harbour, provides a premium tandem skydiving experience in the heart of the city, set against an iconic bird's eye view.

Our Desert Campus located just outside Dubai on the Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) serves as one of the world's largest skydiving centres of excellence where professionals, instructors and students come to hone their skills, using the latest training techniques and equipment to explore everything the sport has to offer.

Regulated by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Skydive Dubai's team of international champion instructors, experienced pilots and specialist operations crews work to the highest levels of professionalism in the pursuit of excellence in aerial sports.

As the standard-setting skydiving experience, we are inspired by our roots proudly representing Dubai on the global stage as a reflection of the city's spirit, optimism and attitude, playing our role in raising the profile, popularity and professionalism of the sport of skydiving around the world.

