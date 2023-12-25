               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Loud Blasts Heard In Crimean Town Of Feodosia Near Black Sea


12/25/2023 11:15:16 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 26 (IANS) The Feodosia region of Crimea has been attacked, resulting in the blockade of the port area.

The explosions have stopped, the fire is under control and all specialized teams are on-site. Residents of several buildings will be evacuated, Xinhua News Agency reported.

--IANS

int/dan

