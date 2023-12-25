Fluminense Midfielder Andre On Manchester City Radar

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Dec 26 (IANS) Manchester City are considering a move for Fluminense and Brazil international midfielder Andre, according to media reports in the South American country.

But the reigning Premier League and European champions face competition for his signature from Barcelona and Liverpool, newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, reports Xinhua.

It added that the 22-year-old impressed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, which the Premier League club won by defeating Fluminense 4-0 in the final last Friday.

Andre, a defensive midfielder known for his composure and vast passing range, has made 170 first-team appearances for Fluminense since he was promoted from the club's youth academy in 2020.

He is contracted to the Rio de Janeiro outfit until December 2026 and has a market value of 25 million euros, according to football data platform TransferMarkt.

--IANS

hs/