Israel's Hapoel Tel Aviv Signs Former CBA Player Wells

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Dec 26 (IANS) Israeli basketball club Hapoel Tel Aviv announced the signing of American swingman Dezmine Wells on Monday.

Since 2019, 31-year-old Wells, who plays shooting guard and small forward, has played for four clubs in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for the Zhejiang Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Qingdao Eagles, and Jilin Northeast Tigers, reported Xinhua.

In his first three seasons in China, Wells averaged 31.1 points per game with the Lions, 30.4 points with the Dragons, and 23.3 points with the Eagles. He returned to Zhejiang last season.

The American started the current CBA campaign with the Tigers, where he played 10 games, averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Wells, who played college basketball for Xavier and Maryland, had a spell in Europe between 2016 and 2019 with Greek side Doxa Lefkadas, as well as Italy's Scandone Avellino and VL Pesaro.

"I'm happy that we were able to motivate a good player like Dez to join us," said Hapoel head coach Danny Franco. "I believe that despite many injuries that we suffer, we will know how to continue to succeed."

Hapoel currently sits second in the 10-team Group A of the EuroCup with a 9-2 win-loss record, and leads the Israeli Super League with a perfect 5-0 record.

--IANS