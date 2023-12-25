RAY, An Automatic Market Maker, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed RAY (Raydium) and RAYx4 ETF products on 22nd December, 2023, at 13:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the RAY/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 22nd December, 2023, at 13:00 (UTC), in the DeFi zone. To celebrate the listing of RAY, a RAY bounty program with a $5,000 prize pool has launched!







Raydium and its Key Features

RAY is the native token of Raydium, an Automated Market Maker (AMM) and decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike most AMM DEXs, Raydium stands out by leveraging the liquidity from its pool to place orders on the central limit order book of the Serum DEX.

Raydium plays a crucial role in the Solana ecosystem, offering efficient and convenient trading and liquidity solutions for users and projects. With strong technological prowess and innovation, Raydium collaborates closely with Serum and other Solana projects to achieve optimal trading prices and broad liquidity.

Here are some key advantages of Raydium:

1 and Cheaper: Raydium utilizes the efficiency of the Solana blockchain, ensuring transactions are significantly faster than Ethereum, with gas fees that are only a fraction of the cost.

2 Order Book for Ecosystem-wide Liquidity: Raydium provides on-chain liquidity to a central limit order book, allowing access to third-party order flow and liquidity on the order book.

3 Interface: Traders using Raydium can view TradingView charts, set limit orders, and have more control over their trading.

4 Book AMM: Raydium's AMM interacts with OpenBook's central limit order book, enabling pools to access all order flow and liquidity on OpenBook, and vice versa.

5 Price Swaps: Raydium determines the best swap route among all pools to provide users with the best possible price and executes accordingly.

6 Liquidity: Raydium allows the permissionless creation of liquidity pools and farms, enabling projects to launch and bootstrap liquidity in a decentralized manner.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles.

About RAY

RAY(Raydium) is an Automated Market Maker (AMM) and decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain. For more information on RAY, please visit the official website .