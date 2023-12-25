Fufu Token (FUFU), A ERC-20 Memecoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Fufu Token (FUFU) on December 27, 2023, for all BitMart users. The FUFU/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Fufu Token (FUFU)?

FuFuToken (FUFU) is an innovative meme token on the Ethereum blockchain, distinctively inspired by the Chinese Fu Dog. It boasts a total supply of 8,888,888,888.00 tokens and is the first AI-backed Chinese Fu dog meme token in the Ethereum ecosystem. The token stands out with its unique algorithmic trading bot, designed to maintain a deflationary status, enhancing its value and scarcity in the market.

Why Fufu Token (FUFU)?

FuFuToken sets itself apart with its unique tokenomics, which include a 2% buy/sell tax contributing to a distinctive burning mechanism. This mechanism is further supported by an AI bot developed by Futoshi Fufumoto, a seasoned cryptocurrency developer. The AI bot conducts daily trades and automatic buybacks, burning a portion of FUFU tokens every 24 hours to create a deflationary impact. This strategic approach positions FuFuToken as a sustainable and value-driven asset in the cryptocurrency landscape.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Fufu Token (FUFU)

Token Supply: 8,888,888,888 FUFU

Token Type: ERC-20

At the core of FuFuToken's ecosystem is an advanced AI trading bot, engineered by the experienced Futoshi Fufumoto. This bot utilizes proprietary algorithms to execute daily trades, enhancing the token's utility and contributing to the token's deflationary model through an active buyback and burn mechanism. FuFuToken also plans to engage with the web3 ecosystem through partnerships and affiliate collaborations, increasing its visibility and community engagement. Holders of FuFuToken can look forward to future airdrops and faucets as a token of appreciation. The development team, with a track record in Eth and Solana projects, brings extensive expertise in smart contracts and AI, ensuring FuFuToken's commitment to security, innovation, and community-focused development.

