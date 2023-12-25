BTCMEME, An ERC-20 Meme Coin, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed BTCMEME on 21st December, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the BTCMEME/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 21st December, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), on Innovation Zone.







Unveiling BTCMEME

BTCMEME, the ERC-20 Meme coin, emerges as a unique homage to Satoshi Nakamoto, the visionary behind the revolutionary cryptocurrency BitCoin. This distinctive ERC-20 token, designed to commemorate Nakamoto's pioneering contribution, sets out to redefine BitCoin's standing within the vibrant MEME community.

BTCMEME is not just a token; it's a creative celebration of the decentralized ethos championed by Satoshi Nakamoto. The design of BTCMEME draws inspiration from the iconic BitCoin, paying tribute to the genesis of the cryptocurrency movement. In the spirit of decentralization, all decisions regarding BTCMEME are entrusted entirely to the community, embodying the principles that have fueled the success of cryptocurrencies.

Tokenomics

– Total Token Supply: With a generous total token supply of 204,409,748,770.595546055728053318, BTCMEME establishes a substantial presence in the ERC-20 MEME coin space.

– Community Engagement: Holding the trust of 3,287 addresses, BTCMEME stands as a testament to the growing interest in MEME coins within the ERC-20 ecosystem. The community's active participation forms the backbone of BTCMEME's journey.

– Transfers and Activity: With a total of 19,322 transfers, BTCMEME showcases a dynamic and engaging user base, contributing to the vibrant activity within the MEME coin community.

Redefining BitCoin's Position

BTCMEME sets out to redefine BitCoin's role in the MEME community by infusing it with a sense of creativity and community-driven decision-making. As a completely decentralized entity, BTCMEME embodies the principles of transparency, inclusivity, and the democratic spirit that underpin the broader blockchain movement.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About BTCMEME

BTCMEME is an ERC-20 Meme coin designed to pay homage to Satoshi Nakamoto and redefine BitCoin's position in the MEME community. Inspired by the principles of decentralization, BTCMEME places decision-making power in the hands of its vibrant and active community. For more information on BTCMEME, please visit the official website .