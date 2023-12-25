ZERO, A Meta Protocal, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed ZERO on 20th December, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the ZERO/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 20th December, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), on Innovation zone.







How ZERO Works: Revolutionizing NFT Minting with Analysoor

ZERO, the native token of Analysoor, represents a groundbreaking Solana Meta Protocol poised to reshape the digital assets landscape. With its avant-garde approach to NFT minting and the innovative ZERO token, Analysoor is on the cusp of transforming our interaction with the digital realm.

Analysoor stands out due to its unparalleled minting mechanism, meticulously crafted to ensure fairness and transparency in every step of the NFT minting process. Analysoor introduces a revolutionary one-mint-per-block system, guaranteeing an equal opportunity for all.

In contrast to traditional NFT drops, where users engage in a hectic race to secure their desired NFTs, Analysoor establishes a level playing field. By eliminating the need for frantic bidding, Analysoor fosters a more inclusive and accessible experience for every participant.

The Mechanism of ZERO

The minting game operates through 10,500 blocks, each with only one winner receiving 1,000 tokens. The entire minting process spans at least 1 hour and 30 minutes, with all fees collected injected into an Automated Market Maker (AMM) pool to enhance protocol liquidity.

Following each successful mint, a corresponding amount of SPL tokens will be airdropped to participants' wallets. In case minting is unsuccessful in a block, the corresponding fees will be added to the AMM pool, and no fee refunds will be provided. The minting process utilizes a lottery system, selecting one valid minting factory in each block, using the block hash as a random number generator.

Tokenomics

In the tokenomic aspect, the total token supply is 21,000,000, boasting a $9 million market cap. With 3,587 addresses holding ZERO and the current liquidity in the pool at $2 million, Analysoor demonstrates its solid presence in the market.

Experience the future of NFT minting with Analysoor and ZERO – a transformative journey toward fairness, accessibility, and innovation in the digital realm.

