Covid-19 JN.1 News LIVE Updates: 63 Cases Of The New Variant Reported, Karnataka Cabinet Sub-Committee To Meet Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Covid-19 JN.1 News LIVE Updates: Amid growing concerns around the rising cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, so far a total of 63 cases of the sub variant have been detected in India till Sunday.

The highest contributor of the cases is Goa with a spike of 34 cases reported in a single day, ANI reported citing Health Ministry sources on Monday.

Apart from Goa, nine are from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka, six from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu and two from Telangana. In a sigh of relief, most of the cases reported doesn't represent any clustering in areas. Moreover, most of the JN.1 subvariant have mild symptoms, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 4,054, with the highest number of cases coming from Kerala.\"Thirty-seven COVID-19 cases are from Goa, 344 from Karnataka, 3128 from Kerala, and 50 from Maharashtra,\" according to Health Ministry data.

