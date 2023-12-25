Earthquake Today: 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Leh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh region in the wee hours of Tuesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), adding that it occurred at around 4.33 am at a depth of 5 km epicenter of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 07 a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote,“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh, India.”

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

