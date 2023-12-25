Delhi's AQI Remains In Very Poor Category On Christmas Likely To Improve Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With a little bit of rise in temperature in Delhi, the air quality of the city made minor improvements on Christmas. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was in the \"very poor\" category with a reading of 383 on Monday. The air quality is likely to improve on Tuesday, according to the bulleting released for Delhi mercury in Delhi settled at a higher level on Christmas. The maximum temperature of the city was recorded as 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, on Monday. However, the AQI, despite improvement, settled in the“very poor” category minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year to the bulletin, after some improvement on Tuesday, the air quality in the city is likely to deteriorate further in the next two to three days. The AQI will enter the \"severe\" category on Wednesday, while it is likely to be in the upper end of the \"very poor\" category on Thursday humidity in Delhi oscillated between 46 percent and 100 percent. On Tuesday, the weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of dense to very dense fog in the morning. Temperature is likely to hover under similar limits of max and minimum temperature of 24 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively AQI at 9.05 am stood at 393. The 24-hour AQI was 411 on Sunday AQI between zero and 50 is considered \"good\", 51 and 100 \"satisfactory\", 101 and 200 \"moderate\", 201 and 300 \"poor\", 301 and 400 \"very poor\", and 401 and 500 \"severe\".According to the air quality bulletin for Delhi, the quality of the air is likely to improve but remain in the \"very poor\" category on Tuesday records the densest fog this seasonDespite the nominal temperature, Delhi recorded highly dense fog on Monday. A thick layer of fog also forced the Delhi Airport to issue a passenger advisory due to the impact of the weather on Indira Gandhi International Airport operation.\"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,\" reads the advisory issued by Delhi Airport airport authorities also began their anti-fog landing system, aka the CAT-lll Instrument Landing System (ILS). The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.



