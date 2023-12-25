Bengaluru Civic Body Orders Shop Owners To Install 60% Kannada Nameplates By 28 Feb

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru's civic body has ordered shop owners to install 60% Kannada language nameplates. by 28 February. Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said strict action will be taken against those who do not put up Kannada nameplates at shop fronts.\"There are 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and all the commercial shops on these roads will be surveyed zone-wise. After the survey, a notice will be given to the shops that do not use 60% Kannada language. After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners,\" Tushar Giri Nath said witnesses surge in new real estate investments. Details hereNath was addressing a meeting with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), an organisation that has been pushing the Kannada language use in the state added that legal action will be taken against shops that do not install Kannada nameplates by February 28 dominates office space absorption: Colliers India ReportAccording to the BBMP chief, shop fronts that do not use the Kannada language on nameplates will be suspended as per the law and then their license will be cancelled asked shops that are in malls to use Kannada language on their nameplates names Bengaluru airport as one of the 'World's most beautiful airports'\"The big malls coming up in the city should be consulted immediately and the Kannada language should be adopted in the nameplates in all the shops in the malls within 15-20 days. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken as per law,\" Nath added, the video of a KRV supporter threatening shopkeepers to implement Kanada language nameplates has started circulating.A KRV supporter on the video said, \"This is Karnataka. The Kannadigas are this state's pride. You go and show your pride in your state. Marwaris, next time you say you do not know Kannada, you will be a target\".Office spaces drive PE inflow in Indian real estate market: Knight FrankNotably, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pushed for wider use of Kannada. In October the CM stated, \"Everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada...We are all Kannadigas. People speaking different languages have settled in this Kannada land since the unification of Karnataka. Everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada\".

