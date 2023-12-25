               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire In Kullu's Patlikuhal Destroys Crores Of Forest Wealth | Watch


12/25/2023 11:00:32 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The fire destroyed forest wealth worth crores of rupee. Soon after the fires in the forest expanded and grew intense, large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area. Due to the large fire that erupted in the wilderness, smoke spread in the area. Attempts are underway to douse the fire. Further details related to the incident are awaited.

