Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Sushant Singh, Anushka Sharma's Kiss In 'PK' Says, 'Mujhe Chakkar'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande spoke out about Sushant Singh Rajput once more. This time, she talked about how witnessing him perform personal moments affected her. Ankita said that she was dating Sushant when he appeared in Shuddh Desi Romance and PK, in which he had personal moments with Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, respectively. Ankita stated that while she was aware of the personal situations, she felt uneasy as she watched them unfold.

“(When I watched PK), mujhe chakkar aa gaye the (I got dizzy),” Ankita told Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan about her response to seeing Sushant kiss Anushka in the movie. However, she confessed that she sobbed while seeing him have many personal sequences in Shuddh Desi Romance. Sushant had reserved an entire hall for her to attend the film, and she was saddened to witness him kiss other ladies.

“We went to watch the film. He booked the entire theatre hall in Yash Raj Studios. There was nobody except me and Sushant. Because he couldn't watch it with anyone because he knew I would lose it,” she said, adding that she scratched Sushant's hand with her nails while watching the scenes.

“He ran away and didn't come. I watched the full film and after watching all the scenes I cried so much after reaching home. Even Sushant cried. He said, 'I am sorry bubu. Abb nahi karunga (I am sorry baby. I won't do it again),” Ankita added. The actress admitted that after seeing the film, she would have flashbacks to situations in which she was personal with Sushant and pushed him away.

Ankita revealed that her husband, Vicky Jain, is unable to see intimate scenes on the big screen.“Vicky toh bilkul nahi dekh sakta (Vicky will never watch it). Vicky ne kuch bhi dekh liya na galat. Vicky ka dimaag. Kuch nahi garam ho raha yaha,” she said.

Ankita dated Sushant for about seven years before splitting up. Ankita is now married to Vicky, and the couple may be seen on Bigg Boss 17. Ankita has frequently spoken about Sushant after his untimely demise in 2020.