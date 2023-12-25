Kerala: Makeshift Bridge Set Up For Christmas Collapses In Thiruvananthapuram; Multiple Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A makeshift bridge made for a Christmas celebration collapsed at Neyyanttinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Dec 25). About 30 people were injured in the accident. Three people were seriously injured. The police officials said that the accident occurred as more people got on top of the bridge. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The temporary bridge was set up to cross over a wall to see a waterfall and a nativity scene of the birth of Jesus, as well as the decorations of Christmas celebrations. The bridge collapsed after more than 100 people climbed the 10-meter-long footbridge.

Meanwhile, a political battle has erupted over the collapse of the bridge. A section came forward alleging negligence on the part of the organizers as the cause of the accident, leading to conflict. The footbridge, constructed with planks, became the center of controversy after an accident occurred. One group attributed the incident to the use of substandard planks.



Meanwhile, another faction accused them of exploiting the situation for political gain. The CPM claimed that a construction defect was responsible for the accident. Three individuals with severe injuries were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, while others are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. The incident took place during an event called Thirupuram Fest.