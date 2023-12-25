Indian Navy Deploys 3 Warships In Arabian Sea To Counter Attacks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on its arrival at Mumbai harbour. It comes two days after the ship was hit by a drone off India's west coast in the Arabian Sea when it was on its way to New Mangalore port.

The Navy sent P-8I long-range patrol aircraft for observation and the warships INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata to the area to maintain a "deterrent presence" in response to a wave of attacks on commercial boats in the Arabian Sea, according to authorities.

The drone strike on the Liberian-flagged MV Chem Pluto on Saturday coincided with growing fears that Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, were targeting other commercial boats in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Liberian-flagged vessel with 21 Indian and one Vietnamese crew, anchored at outer anchorage off Mumbai at 3:30 pm.

"The Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal crew examined the ship upon arrival in order to determine the general kind and scope of the attack.

The analysis of the attack area and debris found on the ship points towards a drone attack," according to a Navy spokesperson.

"But further forensic and technological investigation will be needed to determine the assault vector, including the kind and quantity of explosive employed," he stated.

The Indian Navy spokesperson said a joint investigation by various agencies commenced following completion of the analysis of the vessel by the explosive ordnance team.

"Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, Indian Navy has deployed guided missile destroyers, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence," the official said.

About 217 nautical miles from Porbandar, on Saturday, the MV Chem Pluto, which was transporting crude oil from Al Jubail port in Saudi Arabia to New Mangalore port, was hit. The incident resulted in no injuries.

A Gabon-flagged commercial crude oil tanker with 25 Indian crew members also came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea on Saturday but no one was injured, according to Indian officials and the US military.



