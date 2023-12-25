Kerala News LIVE: Over 1 Lakh People Visited Sabarimala Yesterday; Queue Continues For Darshan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:18 am: 'Modi cannot defeat me in Thiruvananthapuram..': Shashi Tharoor about his last contest for Lok Sabha

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, said that even if Narendra Modi comes and contests in Thiruvananthapuram, he cannot be defeated. If people have enough, they can decide to change. Shashi Tharoor also said that this would be the last contest for the Lok Sabha.

8:53 am: Kerala govt to appoint special offers in the district to redress complaints received during Nava Kerala Sadas

According to the statistics so far, a total of 6,21,167 complaints have been received in the Nava Kerala Sadas. The government has not officially published information about how many of the complaints received have been settled. Meanwhile, the government is considering appointing special officers in the districts to redress the grievances.

8:36 am: Sabarimala: Police allege failure in virtual queue system for rush

Police have reported a flaw in the virtual queue system at Sabarimala. The officials expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the Devaswom Board, as the board accepted virtual queue bookings without imposing a limit in the final days. The Devaswom Board has taken control of the virtual queue from the hands of the police since last year. The police have also expressed strong dissatisfaction with this from the beginning.

8:23 am: Robin bus service started after one month on Pathanamthitta - Coimbatore route

After a one-month hiatus, Robin Bus resumed its service today on the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore route. The motor vehicle department released the bus yesterday, following a court order.

8:16 am: 60-year-old dies due to electric shock decorating home for Christmas

A 60-year-old man dies after getting an electric shock while decorating his home during Christmas. The deceased was identified as Jose, a native of Aroor. He was taken to a private hospital; however, he could not be saved.

Over 1 lakh people visited Sabarimala yesterday

More than one lakh people visited Sabarimala on Monday (Dec 25). Due to heavy traffic, strict restrictions continue in Pampa. The Thanka Anki procession will reach Pampa today.