Work Begins On River Cities Alliance In UP

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 26 (IANS) Planning for cities in Uttar Pradesh to be developed under River Cities Alliance (RCA) -- a joint initiative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) -- has begun.

In the first phase, on the orders of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, a blueprint for development along the banks of Gomti in Ayodhya, Ganga in Kanpur and Ramganga in Moradabad has been prepared.

Further, it will be done for other cities including Prayagraj.

Bithoor is being developed on the banks of Ganga in Kanpur.

Preparation of an Urban River Management Plan to develop Prayagraj and other cities on the banks of rivers is also underway.

In a recent workshop on water management with experts from the Netherlands, central officials gave information about forming the RCA in the state.

Jal Nigam executive engineer Surendra Singh Parmar said that under River City Alliance, the aim is to clean the river, develop river banks, develop river front along with some such development which will improve the economic condition.

In connection with the River City Alliance, development work has started here also on the banks of Ganga-Yamuna.

Green belt will be developed along the banks of river Ganga, with the help of an expert or professional agency which will prepare an urban river management plan.

Development work on the banks of Ganga in the city will be visible during Maha Kumbh.

Meanwhile, experts from the Netherlands have suggested that there is no shortage of water in the city but crores of litres of water is being wasted here every day in different ways which has to be stopped.

The experts said that the situation in Prayagraj could become grim if wastage of water is not stopped.

