SNICKERS® Launched Brand New Bar Featuring Low GI Dark Chocolate Cereal In Mono Material Flexible Packaging

[SNICKERS® Launched Brand New Bar Featuring Dark Chocolate Cereal in Mono Material Flexible Packaging]

Mono-Material Packaging

A More Sustainable Choice

Flexible packaging, known for its lightweight, flexibility, resistance to moisture and humidity, is widely used in the food industry such as instant noodles, biscuits, and snack packaging materials. Typically, flexible packaging consists of multiple layers of different materials, meeting food safety requirements while being lightweight and flexible. However, its complex structure and materials make it challenging for recycling. In contrast, mono-material flexible packaging refers to a single plastic component, such as single polypropylene (PP) or single polyethylene (PE) material, making it easier to recycle, thus reducing the potential impact on our planet. The SNICKERS® dark chocolate cereal bar features individual packaging made from recyclable mono-polypropylene material, aligning with the principle of "Designed For Recycling", and meeting relevant Chinese standards. Moreover, Mars China has implemented more detailed internal validation and quality standards to ensure the SNICKERS® packaging materials meet food safety requirements for product protection.

In addition, the outer packaging box of the SNICKERS® new bar uses paper material certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), reducing the reliance on plastic, and supporting sustainable forest management. The packaging design not only upholds Mars' commitment to driving sustainable packaging iteration but also embodies the company's vision of creating a sustainable tomorrow where no packaging becomes waste.

Designed for Recycling

Can be Recycled in Designated Channels

As a purpose-led company, Mars has invested a lot of effort in reimagining and redesigning its packaging, making it recyclable, reusable, and compostable to prevent it from becoming waste. Furthermore, Mars China actively advocates and promotes the establishment of a circular economy closed-loop system in China.

Addressing the current challenges in the plastic flexible packaging collection and recycling, Mars China has partnered with the Green Recycled Plastic Supply Chain Joint Working Group (GRPG), China Plastic Recycling Association of China National Resources Recycling Association (CRPA), P&G, PepsiCo, and Dow to initiate the "Flexible Plastics Reborn" project. This joint effort aims to unite forces throughout the industry and explore a sustainable flexible plastic packaging collection and recycling closed-loop system in China, addressing design, collection, and recycling challenges. The mono-material flexible packaging of the new SNICKERS® dark chocolate cereal bar is specifically designed by the recycling requirements of the " Flexible Plastics Reborn" project. SNICKERS® is committed to promoting easy collecting, easy recycling packaging within the industry through its sustainable packaging practices and seeking support from consumers. Consumers can collect and drop the mono flexible package after use, like that of SNICKERS® new bar, at designated collection points covered by the "Flexible Plastics Reborn" project, thereby assisting in packaging recycling and taking action to prevent packaging becoming waste.

Sustainability and Lightweight



Meet Consumers' Demands for New Snacks

Beyond featuring sustainable packaging, the new SNICKERS® low GI dark chocolate cereal bar is a lightweight and delicious snack. Developed through a collaboration between Mars and the China National Research Institute of Food & Fermentation Industries (CNIF) in China, the new formula incorporates zero-sugar pure cocoa butter dark chocolate [8] and includes high-quality ingredients like imported Turkish hazelnut spread, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and black sesame, aiming to provide consumers with a tasty treat while maintaining nutritional balance. Each 30g pack not only boasts a low GI value (≈40) [9] and low GL value (≈4) [10] but is also rich in dietary fiber [11] and prebiotics [12], presenting a new snack option that is low in sugar and low GI.

The initial release of the SNICKERS® new low GI bar in designated channels not only fulfills Mars' commitment to offering consumers more H&W and delicious snacks choices but also building a healthier planet and sustainable tomorrow for our next generation through continuous efforts on packaging sustainability and circular economy development.