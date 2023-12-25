Hamas Denies 'Rejecting Egyptian Ceasefire Deal'

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Dec 26 (IANS) Hamas has denied that it had rejected an Egyptian proposal to end the conflict in Gaza and exchange prisoners with Israel as reported by some media outlets.
Ezat al-Rashq, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau, said in a statement on Monday that the group "confirmed that there are no negotiations except with a comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression", Xinhua news agency reported.
Rashq added Hamas' leadership "is vigorously seeking to halt the aggression and killing against our people entirely, not temporarily".
"Our people want the aggression to stop, not temporary truces or partial calm followed by continued aggression," he said.
On Monday, a media outlet, citing two Egyptian security sources, reported that "Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad have rejected an Egyptian proposal that they relinquish power in the Gaza Strip in return for a permanent ceasefire."
