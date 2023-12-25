Srilankan Acquires Air Belgium Plane Through Wet Lease Deal

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
SriLankan Airlines has acquired an Air Belgium plane through a wet lease agreement, the airline said.
The AC type – A330-200 plane has an AC configuration of 22J/ 240Y.
The aircraft is proposed to operate on Frankfurt, Dhaka and Dubai routes with effect from 29th December 2023. (Colombo Gazette)
