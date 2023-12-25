(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Acelyrin, Inc. (“Acelyrin”) (NASDAQ: SLRN ). The action charges Acelyrin with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Acelyrin's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Acelyrin's investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JANUARY 16, 2024

CLASS PERIOD: MAY 4, 2023 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

ACELYRIN'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On or around May 5, 2023, Acelyrin conducted its IPO, selling 30 million shares of common stock priced at $18.00 per share.

Then, on September 11, 2023, after the markets closed, Acelyrin announced disappointing top-line results from Part B of the Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating“izokibep,” the company's lead drug candidate, as it failed to show statistically significant reduction in abscesses and inflammatory nodules in patients as compared to placebo.

Following this news, Acelyrin's stock price fell $17.19 per share, or 61.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.71 per share on September 13, 2023.

After the Class Period and, most recently, after the markets closed on November 27, 2023, the company revealed that the Contract Research Organization which was hired by Acelyrin to run the izokibep trials had incorrectly programmed the testing protocol, resulting in a sequencing error that went further unidentified through the providers' testing processes.

Following this news, Acelyrin's stock price fell $2.82 per share, or over 30%, to close at $5.88 per share on November 28, 2023.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Acelyrin investors may, no later than January 16, 2024, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Acelyrin investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Acelyrin, Aramouni v. Acelyrin, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-09672, is filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

