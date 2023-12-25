Pakistan Records Highest Number Of Suicide Attacks In Decade: Think Tank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan this year, saw the highest number of suicide attacks across the country in a decade, an Islamabad-based think-tank said, yesterday.

A total of 29 suicide attacks happened over the past year, marking the highest number since 2014, the year when 30 suicide explosions were reported, according to a statistical report, released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

At least 329 people were killed and 582 others injured, in the suicide attacks in Pakistan this year.

The suicide attacks rose 93 percent this year from 2022, whereas, the resulting fatalities and injuries surged by 226 percent and 101 percent, respectively, PICSS said.

According to the report, 15 suicide attacks were logged in 2022, leading to 101 deaths and 290 injuries.

A total of 623 terrorist attacks have been reported this year, compared to 380 in 2022, the report added.

Data showed security forces bore the brunt of the attacks.

About 157 security personnel were killed and 340 others injured in the attacks, with 130 deaths and 242 injuries for civilians, said the report.

The report added that, 47 suicide attacks were reported in 2013, compared to a mere three in 2019, four each in 2020 and 2021.– NNN-APP

