Ukraine Denies Loss Of Maryinka To Russia

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Dec 26 (IANS) Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun has reportedly denied the reports that Russian forces have gained full control of the town of Maryinka in the eastern Donetsk region.

"Battles for Maryinka continue ... It is incorrect to talk about the complete capture of Maryinka," Shtupun, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria Defense Forces, was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Currently, the Ukrainian military troops remain within the administrative boundaries of Maryinka, but the city has been completely destroyed, the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Russian forces had gained full control of Maryinka.

Maryinka, a small town with a pre-conflict population of about 9,500 people, lies about 30 km southwest of Donetsk.

