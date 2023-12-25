Kazakhstan Announces Expected Level Of GDP At End Of 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Kazakh authorities expect the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to be 4.9% by the end of 2023, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

Touching upon the slowdown in global economic development, Tokayev said that some of these factors are inflationary pressure, transformation of international supply chains, regional conflicts, and sanctions confrontation.

“In such difficult conditions, Kazakhstan strives to complete the current year, achieving economic growth of 4.9%,” the President of Kazakhstan noted.