Ukraine Continues To Receive Military Assistance From Partners Secretary Of VR Committee

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine continues to receive military assistance from international partners, although its flow may be somewhat limited.

The relevant statement was made by Roman Kostenko, Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The world is changing, new conflicts are emerging, and states are focusing on internal issues. Ukraine is moving a little further down their political agenda. Ukraine's problems are increasingly becoming a matter for Ukrainians. We have to understand this. However, the process of providing international military assistance to Ukraine continues,” Kostenko told.

In his words, Ukraine is gradually receiving the promised aid, and sometimes the aid that has not yet been promised.

“Some countries are providing everything they agreed on, while others are not adding anything yet. In general, the receipts are somewhat limited, but they are coming,” Kostenko added.

In this regard, Kostenko emphasized that it is important to continue to work hard in this area with partners.

A reminder that, in late November 2023, the United States announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, including additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment.