Woman Set On Fire For Dowry In UP, Dies At Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Bareilly, Dec 26 (IANS) A 24-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday after she was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws for dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

The woman's husband has been arrested in connection with the case, an officer said.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said four people, including the victim's husband, have been booked in the case, so far.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father Dinesh Kumar, his daughter, Akansha, was repeatedly harassed and assaulted by her husband Ashok and his family members for dowry.

Akansha had married Ashok in November 2019.

“On Sunday, her mother-in-law Shanti, brother-in-law Pradeep and sister-in-law Geeta set her afire and fled after admitting her to a private hospital, where she died during treatment,” the police officer said.

--IANS

amita/sha