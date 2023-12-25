Israeli Occupation Air Raid Kills Iran Army Advisor In Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- A senior adviser of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, according to local media.

"Sayyed Razi Mousavi, one of the top IRGC commanders in Syria, was killed during an attack by the Zionist regime on Damascus," the IRGC was quoted by Iran's official news agency (IRNA) as saying in a statement.

Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran, the statement added.

In response, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned in a press statement that the "usurper Zionist regime will pay for this crime". (end)

mw









MENAFN25122023000071011013ID1107656016