Israeli Occupation Air Raid Kills Iran Army Advisor In Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- A senior adviser of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, according to local media.
"Sayyed Razi Mousavi, one of the top IRGC commanders in Syria, was killed during an attack by the Zionist regime on Damascus," the IRGC was quoted by Iran's official news agency (IRNA) as saying in a statement.
Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran, the statement added.
In response, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned in a press statement that the "usurper Zionist regime will pay for this crime". (end)
mw
MENAFN25122023000071011013ID1107656016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.