Russian Army Seizes Ukrainian City Of Maryinka City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Russian army announced Monday capturing the Ukrainian city of Maryinka.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu confirmed the seizure in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

"On every street, there were created well-fortified long-term fire emplacements and a complex system of underground tunnels well protected from air strikes and field artillery," Shoigu clarified.

"Thanks to the resolute action of our military servicemen these fortifications have now been breached," he boasted.

He explained that the city capture would help the Russian army defend Donetsk more effectively.

"We have moved the Ukrainian artillery away from Donetsk quite significantly, further to the west," Shoigu said.

"This allows us today to protect Donetsk from strikes more effectively."

He added that this development had narrowed Ukrainian army's defense capabilities and gave the Russian troops more room for maneuver. (end)

