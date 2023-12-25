Jordan, Iran Urge Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Jordan and Iran on Monday called for necessarily reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and halting the Israeli occupation's aggression on Palestinians in occupied Palestinian territories.

This came in a phone call between Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, focusing on ongoing efforts to stop the Israeli occupation aggression on the enclave and to deliver immediate and adequate humanitarian aid to Gazans.

During the phone conversation, the two ministers also addressed the threat of drug smuggling into Jordan across the Syrian border, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The Iranian minister lauded Jordan's efforts to support the Palestinian cause and ensure that the Palestinian people's rights are entirely fulfilled, it added.

For his part, the Jordanian foreign minister reiterated his country's commitment to working with all parties concerned in a bid to realize regional stability, security and peace. (end)

