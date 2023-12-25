Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's cabinet thanked leaders from the Gulf Arab region and the world alike for their messages of sympathy following the death of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its welcome regarding the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on reaching a road map to resolve the Yemeni crisis.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah phoned his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein to uncover more information on the whereabouts of a national believed to be missing in Iraq's western Anbar province.
CAIRO - Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) announced the complete discharge of Gaza Ship's load of humanitarian aid, for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Al-Arish port preparing for its entry through Rafah crossing to the Strip.
RAMALLAH - At least 250 Palestinians fell martyred and 500 others injured in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, announced health authorities.
AMMAN - Jordan and Iran called for necessarily reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and halting the Israeli occupation's aggression on Palestinians in occupied Palestinian territories.
MOSCOW - The Russian army announced Monday capturing the Ukrainian city of Maryinka.
ALGIERS- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune disclosed that the government has recovered more than USD 30 billion of embezzled funds, including sums of money, real estate and industrial units. (end) ibi
MENAFN25122023000071011013ID1107656013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.