Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's cabinet thanked leaders from the Gulf Arab region and the world alike for their messages of sympathy following the death of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its welcome regarding the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on reaching a road map to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah phoned his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein to uncover more information on the whereabouts of a national believed to be missing in Iraq's western Anbar province.

CAIRO - Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) announced the complete discharge of Gaza Ship's load of humanitarian aid, for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Al-Arish port preparing for its entry through Rafah crossing to the Strip.

RAMALLAH - At least 250 Palestinians fell martyred and 500 others injured in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, announced health authorities.

AMMAN - Jordan and Iran called for necessarily reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and halting the Israeli occupation's aggression on Palestinians in occupied Palestinian territories.

MOSCOW - The Russian army announced Monday capturing the Ukrainian city of Maryinka.

ALGIERS- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune disclosed that the government has recovered more than USD 30 billion of embezzled funds, including sums of money, real estate and industrial units. (end) ibi