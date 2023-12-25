UP Woman Booked For Framing In-Laws For Husband's 'Murder'

(MENAFN- IANS) Gonda, Dec 26 (IANS) A woman in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for falsely alleging that her husband was murdered by her in-laws to take control of the family land.

The incident has been reported from Gonda district.

The accused, identified as Gudiya Devi, filed a case against her in-laws, including her father-in-law and three brothers-in-law, of conspiring to kill her husband, Ram Karan.

Initially, a case was registered under Section 156(3) of the CrPC following the woman's complaint. Acting on Gudiya's petition, a court ordered an investigation into her claims of her husband's murder and the disposal of his body.

The police, after a thorough investigation, tracked down Ram Karan, who was found alive in Gujarat.

The husband revealed Gudiya's ulterior motive behind concocting the false murder accusation, following which the police have initiated legal proceedings against Gudiya under Section 194/182 of the CrPC for misleading the court and filing a false report.

According to Gonda Superintendent of Police, Gudiya revealed during questioning that her husband, Ram Karan, was entangled in a land dispute with his father and brothers.

Allegedly, the in-laws denied Ram Karan a rightful share in both the land and the house, leading to frequent disputes over the distribution. Frustrated by this situation, Ram Karan relocated to Gujarat, where he secured employment in a local company.

