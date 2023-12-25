Monoprix Maison Redefines Home Living At Reem Mall With Tranquil Shopping And French-Inspired Café

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

GMG's Everyday Goods Elevates Home Living Experience at Reem Mall on Reem Island.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: GMG's Everyday Goods – Retail division proudly announces the much-anticipated grand opening of the first Monoprix Maison store in Reem Mall, Reem Island, offering residents and visitors an exclusive destination for premium home and lifestyle products. This marks the opening of the second Monoprix Maison store in the UAE.

Monoprix Maison sets itself apart by embracing the philosophy of“The Art of Living,” enticing customers to immerse themselves in a unique proposition beyond traditional retail experiences. Reem Island welcomes the exclusive range of home, kitchenware, tableware, bath, and bedding with Monoprix Maison, redefining the standard for home living in the region.

Operated by GMG, Monoprix Maison introduces a distinctive French concept to Reem Island, bringing a touch of elegance and sophistication to the community. Situated on the first floor of Reem Mall, Monoprix Maison offers a tranquil shopping environment where customers can explore the latest trends in home, tableware, kitchenware, bedding, and bath. The unique cafe area adds a French twist, providing a relaxing space for patrons.

GMG takes pride in being the exclusive partner for the Middle East operations of Groupe Casino's renowned brands, including Géant, Franprix, and Monoprix. After successful launches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Monoprix Maison now extends its presence in Abu Dhabi, showcasing GMG's commitment to serving customers with high-quality products and an exceptional shopping experience.

More than a home and deco retail concept, Monoprix Maison embodies the finesse, elegance, and exquisiteness of premium design, elevating the aesthetic appeal of homes in Abu Dhabi. The store distinguishes itself with a focus on a natural and serene style applied across its range, resonating with those who seek a harmonious living space.

In line with contemporary values, Monoprix Maison makes sustainable choices by utilising organic fabrics with the Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex label – a globally recognized certification for textiles and materials that meets strict criteria against harmful substances, promoting health, safety and eco-friendly practices. Monoprix Maison further remains true to its commitment to value by offering a wide range of affordable options, ensuring that premium home living is accessible to all.

Marc Laurent, President Retail – Everyday Goods at GMG, commented,“Monoprix Maison at Reem Mall is a pivotal step in our plan to fortify the Monoprix brand in the UAE, expanding our physical footprint and offering an exclusive range of the highest quality in home products and décor brands that promise great value and also serve as an inspiration for a more discerning lifestyle.”

The grand opening of Monoprix Maison at Reem Mall signifies the arrival of a premier home living destination and stands testament to GMG's Everyday Goods' dedication to enhancing the lifestyle experiences across the UAE.

About Monoprix:



Monoprix stands for high quality food products and an extensive range of private label food, home and beauty products cultivating the art of living. Monoprix was first launched in the UAE in July 2022 with the opening of the first store in Dubai at Gardenia Residence. Recent openings include Avenue at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, and Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. With more than 300 stores in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Monoprix reinvents the French“art de vivre” lifestyle, making tasty food accessible to everyone and bringing the latest home trends to all. Monoprix Maison represents the best of home décor under the label.