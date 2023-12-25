Zeenah Triumphs As 'Agency Of The Year'

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

In a grand event that showcased the best in business, Zeenah emerged as the 'Agency of the Year' at The Arabian Stories (TAS) Business Awards. This prestigious accolade solidifies Zeenah's standing as a beacon of excellence, showcasing its unparalleled ability to seamlessly blend holistic communications with market acumen.

Zeenah's victory at The Arabian Stories Business Awards underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and strategic brilliance. The agency's prowess in crafting communications that capture attention and create a lasting impact on audiences has set new benchmarks for the industry in Oman. This award is a testament to Zeenah's role in shaping the marketing narrative of businesses and entities in the Sultanate.

Mohammad Al Farei, Chief Executive Officer of Zeenah, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, stating,“To be named 'Agency of the Year' is an immense honour and an acknowledgement of our clients' trust in our capabilities. Our ethos is centred around crafting impactful and meaningful solutions. This recognition affirms our strategic direction and the innovative spirit of our team. Our gratitude extends to our esteemed clients, partners and, most importantly, our dedicated team, whose collective efforts have brought this vision to fruition.”

Marlen Penner, General Manager of Zeenah, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines the agency, saying,“We are humbled to secure this prestigious award in the year we celebrate our 20th anniversary. It is a tribute to our team's tireless efforts to meet the evolving demands of the industry and transcend the conventional boundaries of creativity. Moreover, this distinction propels us to harness our collective creativity to forge newer avenues and craft narratives that will define the future of marketing communications. We are inspired to continue this journey and achieve even greater feats in all our future endeavours.”

Since its establishment in 2003, Zeenah has established itself as a dynamic and fully integrated communications agency based in Muscat, offering global expertise with a unique local flair. Its core purpose is to create lasting value for the brands it partners with, embodying this mission daily by navigating the crossroads of innovation and connection through invaluable people, ideas, and quality. Zeenah's business values drive everything it does, shaping its identity and operations. With expertise spanning the entire spectrum of communication disciplines and channels, spanning content creation, advertising, digital marketing, and strategic planning, Zeenah tailors solutions to the diverse needs of its partners in business.

“At Zeenah, we possess an in-depth understanding of the market, strategically honed since our establishment in 2003. Leveraging our wealth of experience, we offer a fresh perspective, allowing your brand to stand out in the industry and region. Our integrated approach ensures cost-effectiveness and streamlined project execution, while our creativity shines through in our thinking, concepts, and execution, all focused on solving your unique challenges. As seasoned experts, we delve deep into understanding your business and situation, providing the holistic expertise you need to succeed,” added Marlen.

Looking forward, Zeenah is steadfast in its commitment to elevate its offerings further and solidify its position as a trailblazer in the marketing communications sector in Oman. This expansion reflects its proactive approach to staying ahead of market trends and its ambitious goal to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services that exceed client expectations.