Berlin To Take Increased Security Measures On New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Increased security measures will be taken in Berlin on New
Year's Eve, one of the reasons is the consequences of the Middle
East conflict, Azernews reports.
This was stated to the DPA agency by the head of the
metropolitan police, Barbara Slovik.
"The police presence on the streets will be the largest in
decades," she said. "First of all, this is due to the Middle East
conflict, which complicates the situation." According to her, up to
2,500 law enforcement officers will be on duty on the streets,
another 500 representatives of the federal police will guard order
at train stations and city train stations.
Since October 7, about 3,500 offenses have been registered in
Germany in connection with the conflict in the Gaza Strip, most of
them committed on the basis of anti-Semitism. First of all, we are
talking about the manifestation of violence, xenophobia, causing
property damage, and countering the guards. On October 8,
Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his decision to carefully protect
Israeli state facilities, Jewish cultural and religious
institutions in Germany.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.