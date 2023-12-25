28 Tombs Dating Back To The II Millennium BC Found In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese archaeologists have found 28 tombs of family members of
high-ranking aristocrats, as well as burials of servants and
animals dating from the period of the Shang Dynasty (XVI-XI
centuries BC) in the urban district of Anyang (Henan Province) in
central China, Azernews reports, citing Cui
Zongliang, Vice president of the Shenyang Institute of Cultural
Relics and Archaeology.
"This is the first time such tombs have been found outside the
ruins of [the ancient city of] Yin," Cui Zongliang said.
He added that this discovery provided new information for
studying the funeral traditions of the Shang Dynasty.
Shang is a kingdom that existed in the II millennium BC in the
center of the modern territory of the People's Republic of China.
The most common belief of the inhabitants of the kingdom was the
veneration of deceased ancestors.
